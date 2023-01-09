Japan will start strengthening its defense posture from this year based on three key documents that the government revised last December to better adapt to the deteriorating security environment in the surrounding region.

In its most extensive defense buildup since World War II, Japan will spend ¥43 trillion ($326 billion) over five years from fiscal 2023, a major increase from the ¥27.5 trillion earmarked for the existing five-year plan from fiscal 2019, according to the new strategy announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

One of its most critical features is the country’s pledge to acquire so-called counterstrike capabilities, allowing it to strike enemy territory directly in the event of an emergency.