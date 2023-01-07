  • People attend the Christmas supper for Ukraininan refugees staying in Warsaw on Orthodox Christmas Eve on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    People attend the Christmas supper for Ukraininan refugees staying in Warsaw on Orthodox Christmas Eve on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
WARSAW – Victoria, a Ukrainian refugee, is celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Poland with a simple prayer — that next year she will be back at home.

The 40-year-old is one of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion of their homeland and are marking the holiday with mixed emotions — relief that they are safe, but sadness to be away from their families.

“The important thing is that it’s still a family holiday. … We hope to celebrate next Christmas with our family back home,” Victoria said.

