The House voted to adjourn for the day Thursday after Kevin McCarthy was blocked for the 11th time in his bid to become speaker by a group of 20 Republican dissidents who have yet to agree on a deal that satisfies their demands.

The stalemate has left House Republicans fractured after they reclaimed the majority in the November election and has stopped all other business in the chamber. McCarthy has tried to break the deadlock by offering significant concessions on House rules that would weaken his power and his ability to control hard-liners in his party, which would raise the risk of chaos on issues such as the debt ceiling and government spending.

Yet after three days of voting, 20 of 221 Republicans held firm in their opposition to McCarthy, more than enough to deny him the majority he requires to be elected speaker.