Israel’s sharp tilt to what is likely to be the most right-wing government in its history puts its new Arab allies in the awkward position of having to deal with ultra-nationalists while trying to do more than just pay lip service to the Palestinian cause.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet, sworn in last week, includes hardcore rightist parties who want to annex occupied West Bank land where Palestinians have long sought to establish an independent state.

That poses a dilemma for four Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan — that moved toward normal ties with Israel two years ago and now have to balance this new partnership with historic support for Palestinian aspirations.