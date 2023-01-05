  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his first major domestic speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in east London on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his first major domestic speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in east London on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday sought to portray himself as a straight-talking, sensible politician who the British electorate can trust.

The message wasn’t subtle: He’s a different Conservative prime minister to his two predecessors last year.

“I will only promise what I can deliver, and I will deliver what I promise,” Sunak said after outlining five key promises to voters in his first speech of the year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW