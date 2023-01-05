British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday sought to portray himself as a straight-talking, sensible politician who the British electorate can trust.
The message wasn’t subtle: He’s a different Conservative prime minister to his two predecessors last year.
“I will only promise what I can deliver, and I will deliver what I promise,” Sunak said after outlining five key promises to voters in his first speech of the year.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.