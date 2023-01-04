Japan saw 2,610 deaths due to traffic accidents in 2022, marking a new record low for the sixth consecutive year, figures from the country’s police agency showed Wednesday.

There were 26 fewer deaths in 2022 compared with the previous year, in the lowest figure since 1948, the first year for which comparable data is available. People age 65 and over made up the largest demographic at 56.4% with 1,471 deaths, although that figure was down by 49 from 2021, according to the National Police Agency.

But accidents involving elderly drivers as well as pedestrians have continued to occur, and in May the agency imposed measures such as mandatory driving tests for those 75 and over with a record of traffic rules violations in order to renew their licenses.