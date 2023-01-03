U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to beat back hard-line conservative opposition and secure enough votes to give him the speakership when the new House of Representatives convenes with a narrow Republican majority on Tuesday.

After a poorer-than-expected showing in November midterm elections, McCarthy’s fellow Republicans have been embroiled in a public brawl over who should lead their party once it assumes control of the House.

A group of hard-line conservatives oppose McCarthy’s candidacy, concerned that he is less deeply vested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House and even more so since former President Donald Trump’s White House years.