  • A Tepco employee holds a geiger counter to measure radiation levels at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in February 2021. The 2011 disaster at the plant has made working in the nuclear energy industry unappealing for many Japanese students. | AFP-JIJI
Koriyama, Fukushima Pref. – The 2011 Fukushima disaster made working in the nuclear industry unappealing for many Japanese students, but a new government push to revive the sector could start to shift the narrative.

It’s a welcome development for some young professionals, who have experienced the stigma sometimes associated with their job.

Chisato, who declined to give her family name, studied chemistry and radiation biology as a student, looking for a deeper understanding of the Fukushima disaster than what she read in anxiety-inducing media reports.

