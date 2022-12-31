  • The waterfront in Antalya, Turkey. Tens of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have settled in Antalya, on Turkey's southern coast, hoping to avoid the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine and start new lives. | SERGEY PONOMAREV / THE NEW YORK TIMES
ANTALYA, Turkey – The ice cream man grappled with how much the war in Ukraine had changed his neighborhood.

So many Russians had moved to Antalya, a resort city in southern Turkey, that local families were being priced out of their homes. Russian co-working spaces, hair salons and other businesses were using signs in Russian to advertise their services.

And Russians clearly outnumbered Turks in the park where the ice cream vendor worked — pushing their children on the playground swings, doing videoconferences with faraway places from the park benches and, thankfully, buying lots of ice cream.

