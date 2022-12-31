The ice cream man grappled with how much the war in Ukraine had changed his neighborhood.

So many Russians had moved to Antalya, a resort city in southern Turkey, that local families were being priced out of their homes. Russian co-working spaces, hair salons and other businesses were using signs in Russian to advertise their services.

And Russians clearly outnumbered Turks in the park where the ice cream vendor worked — pushing their children on the playground swings, doing videoconferences with faraway places from the park benches and, thankfully, buying lots of ice cream.