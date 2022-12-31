North Korea fired off at least two apparent ballistic missiles on Saturday, the final day of 2022, after a record-breaking year of launches.

The Japan Coast Guard said the first missile had been fired around 8:06 a.m. and landed in waters of the Sea of Japan shortly thereafter, suggesting a shorter-range weapon. The second missile had been launched around 8:16 and fell into the sea around 8:24.

Both missiles were believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.