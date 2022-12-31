North Korea fired off at least two apparent ballistic missiles on Saturday, the final day of 2022, after a record-breaking year of launches.
The Japan Coast Guard said the first missile had been fired around 8:06 a.m. and landed in waters of the Sea of Japan shortly thereafter, suggesting a shorter-range weapon. The second missile had been launched around 8:16 and fell into the sea around 8:24.
Both missiles were believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.