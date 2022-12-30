  • A farmer tends to a cabbage field in Manikganj, Bangladesh. | REUTERS
Rajshahi, Bangladesh – For decades, Shafiqul Islam Babu grew rice on his land in northwest Bangladesh — until climate change made rainfall more erratic and overused groundwater began drying up in the mid-2000s.

As his rice harvest declined, so did his earnings.

In response, the 45-year-old farmer decided to grow cabbage on his land — a high-value crop that uses less water than rice, has plenty of buyers, and provides him with a steady income.

