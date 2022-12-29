  • The government may downgrade the classification of COVID-19 to the same level as seasonal flu as early as in spring. | KYODO
The government has started to consider lowering the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law, bearing in mind the possibility of implementing the change next spring at the earliest, government sources said.

COVID-19 is currently classified in Category II, the second highest in the five-tier system based on severity and infectiousness. The classification is expected to be lowered to Category V, which includes seasonal influenza. The government will study the move based on factors including the trend of infections during the ongoing eighth COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the government will consider continuing to cover the medical and other costs linked to the coronavirus with public money, taking into account opinions from experts calling for caution.

