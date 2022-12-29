  • Tokyo reported 18,372 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | KYODO
Tokyo confirmed 18,372 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 450 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 17,224.6, compared to 16,486.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Wednesday to 48, while 26 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

