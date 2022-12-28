William Bishop Jr., a 69-year-old U.S. national, who was killed at his home in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday along with his wife and daughter, had an established reputation as a health care consultant for foreign businesses.

Bishop was a long-term resident of Japan, having lived in the country on and off since the 1970s.

According to his LinkedIn account and other sources, Bishop came to Japan in 1974 and studied at Sophia University in Tokyo. He started working in the country as a trade representative for the U.S. state of Indiana and went on to start his own health care consultancy.