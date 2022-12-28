  • An outbreak of yellow-band disease on a coral formation off the coast of Samae San island, in Sattahip district in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi, earlier this month | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Underneath the calm turquoise waters off eastern Thailand, a rapidly spreading disease is killing corals over vast stretches of the sea floor, and scientists fear it may be getting worse because of climate change.

Yellow-band disease — named for the color it turns corals before destroying them — was first spotted decades ago and has caused widespread damage to reefs in the Caribbean. There is no known cure.

But it was detected for the first time off Thailand’s eastern coast just last year, near the popular tourist city of Pattaya, and has already spread over roughly 240 hectares of the sea.

