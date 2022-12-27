  • A female Iberian lynx, a feline in danger of extinction, is released with four other lynxes as part of a project to recover this species in the Arana mountain range, in Iznalloz, near Granada, southern Spain, on Dec. 19. | REUTERS
    A female Iberian lynx, a feline in danger of extinction, is released with four other lynxes as part of a project to recover this species in the Arana mountain range, in Iznalloz, near Granada, southern Spain, on Dec. 19. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Nature is in crisis, and it’s only getting worse. As species vanish at a rate not seen in 10 million years, more than 1 million species are currently on the brink.

Humans are driving this extinction crisis through activities that take over animal habitats, pollute nature and fuel global warming, scientists say. A new global deal to protect nature agreed on Dec. 19 has the potential to help, and scientists are urging the world’s nations to ensure the deal is a success.

When an animal species is lost, a whole set of characteristics disappears along with it — genes, behaviors, activities and interactions with other plants and animals that may have taken thousands or millions, even billions, of years to evolve.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW