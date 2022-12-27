A man arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest against Brazil’s election result was inspired to build up an arsenal by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s call to arms, according to a copy of his police testimony seen by Reuters.

George Washington de Oliveira Sousa was arrested Saturday, the day after police said they foiled his plot to set off an explosive device near Brasilia Airport.

The incident added a new dimension to post-election violence in Brazil, where tensions remain high after the most fraught vote in a generation.