Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to deploy a surface-to-air guided missile unit on Yonaguni, a remote island in southwestern Japan that is about 110 kilometers from Taiwan, ministry spokesman Takeshi Aoki said Tuesday.

Specifically, the ministry is set to expand the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Yonaguni, which is part of Okinawa Prefecture, to accommodate the unit, the spokesman said.

The deployment is intended to strengthen the defense of the Nansei Islands, including Yonaguni, as China boosts its military pressure on Taiwan, sources familiar with the matter said.