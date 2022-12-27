  • Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba (center) is surrounded by reporters on Tuesday morning at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba (center) is surrounded by reporters on Tuesday morning at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Daishiro Yamagiwa, Yasuhiro Hanashi, Minoru Terada — and now Kenya Akiba.

Reconstruction minister Akiba on Tuesday became the fourth minister in about two months to be forced to resign from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration following a political funds scandal.

Kishida wanted to nip the issue in the bud before the next parliamentary session convenes next month, with opposition party questioning over the scandal likely to have delayed the passage of the budget for the fiscal year from April had Akiba stayed on.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW