Daishiro Yamagiwa, Yasuhiro Hanashi, Minoru Terada — and now Kenya Akiba.
Reconstruction minister Akiba on Tuesday became the fourth minister in about two months to be forced to resign from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration following a political funds scandal.
Kishida wanted to nip the issue in the bud before the next parliamentary session convenes next month, with opposition party questioning over the scandal likely to have delayed the passage of the budget for the fiscal year from April had Akiba stayed on.
