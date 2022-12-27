Japanese companies have agreed to purchase more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. and Oman in the latest move to secure fuel supplies and avoid future shortages.

Inpex, the nation’s top gas explorer, has inked a deal to procure 1 million tons a year from Venture Global LNG’s CP2 export project in Louisiana for 20 years. CP2 is slated to begin construction next year, according to Venture Global.

Several firms, including Mitsui & Co., Itochu, and Jera, the nation’s top power producer, will enter an agreement with Oman to buy an additional 2 million tons or so a year from 2025 for 10 years, NHK said Tuesday. Bloomberg previously reported that Mitsui had been shortlisted by Oman.