Taiwan will announce a plan on Tuesday to extend compulsory military service to one year from four months, a senior government official said, as the island deals with rising Chinese military pressure.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen convened a national security meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss reinforcing the island’s civil defense and will announce the extension at a news conference in the afternoon, the official added, declining to be identified because the information was not yet publicly announced.

Taiwan’s defense ministry declined to comment, although Tsai’s office had said on Monday she would be holding a national security meeting and news conference on Tuesday on new civil defense measures.