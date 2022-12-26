  • A man uses a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Balochistan province, Pakistan, in late August. | AFP-JIJI
For thousands of years, predictions of apocalypse have borne little fruit. But with dangers rising from nuclear war and climate change, does the planet need to at least begin contemplating the worst?

When the world rang in 2022, few would have expected the year to feature the U.S. president speaking of the risk of doomsday, following Russia’s threats to go nuclear in its invasion of Ukraine.

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis” in 1962, Joe Biden said in October.

