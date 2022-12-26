  • People walk along a snowy street near Niigata Station in the city of Niigata on Saturday. | KYODO
Heavy snowfall across large parts of Japan has killed 17 people over the past 10 days, with thousands of homes suffering power outages, officials said Monday.

Much of the country’s west coast as well as Hokkaido have seen persistent heavy snow in recent days.

Some areas have seen almost a meter of snowfall in a 24-hour period, including the town of Oguni in Yamagata Prefecture, local media said.

