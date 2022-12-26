  • Plastic bottles containing waste cooking oil. If waste cooking oil is shipped overseas, it will become difficult to supply sustainable aviation fuel in Japan, which could lead to some eco-friendly foreign airlines avoiding flying into the country. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN
    Plastic bottles containing waste cooking oil. If waste cooking oil is shipped overseas, it will become difficult to supply sustainable aviation fuel in Japan, which could lead to some eco-friendly foreign airlines avoiding flying into the country.

Competition to obtain waste cooking oil from restaurants and elsewhere is intensifying, amid a rise in global demand for the material used to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that helps reduce carbon emissions.

As many European companies are buying large amounts of used oil, some Japanese dealers have begun paying high prices to collect it and ship it overseas.

As the pace of waste cooking oil exports accelerates, one domestic firm aiming to mass produce SAF is working eagerly to secure supplies, with a plan to set up tanks nationwide to collect and store oil, including in the Chugoku region.

