Competition to obtain waste cooking oil from restaurants and elsewhere is intensifying, amid a rise in global demand for the material used to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that helps reduce carbon emissions.

As many European companies are buying large amounts of used oil, some Japanese dealers have begun paying high prices to collect it and ship it overseas.

As the pace of waste cooking oil exports accelerates, one domestic firm aiming to mass produce SAF is working eagerly to secure supplies, with a plan to set up tanks nationwide to collect and store oil, including in the Chugoku region.