  • A girl sits for a photo in front of a Christmas tree at a railway station in Kyiv on Tuesday. | LAURA BOUSHNAK / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – Hundreds of missiles and drones aimed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power — and dozens of cities without Christmas lights.

It was no accident that the wave of attacks came before the holidays and in the darkest and coldest time of year, said Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister.

“It is important for the Russians,” he said, “that Christmas and New Year’s Eve pass in darkness in Ukraine.”

