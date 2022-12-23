Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s triumphant visit to Washington ended with promises of billions more in U.S. support for Ukraine, but not what he wanted most: American battle tanks, fighter jets and long-range precision missiles.

The United States has repeatedly said there are weapons it will not send to Ukraine to battle Russia’s invading forces. But as the past 10 months of war have shown, the limits of U.S. support have shifted in Ukraine’s favor, and Zelenskyy may yet get what he wants.

After his daring 10-hour dash to the nation’s capital Wednesday, Zelenskyy left with nearly $2 billion in new arms and equipment — as well as a likely commitment from Congress for nearly $50 billion in additional aid next year.