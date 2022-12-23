  • Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for former U.S. President Trump’s chief of staff, is sworn in to testify before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 28. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked for former U.S. President Trump’s chief of staff, is sworn in to testify before the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 28. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • Bloomberg

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the nations capitol issued a more than 800-page final report Thursday, delivering a detailed case that former President Donald Trump incited the violence in a failed attempt to hold onto power.

The report culminates an investigation that spanned a year and a half and captured public attention with disclosures of Trump’s behind-the-scenes fury and his efforts to pressure state officials and the Justice Department to overturn the election.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” the report asserts in its executive summary, placing the mob invasion of the Capitol within “a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.”

