Japan is set to unveil on Friday a record $864 billion budget for the next fiscal year that begins in April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a rapidly graying population, according to a final draft reviewed by Reuters.

The draft budget — to be endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet along with a government bond issuance plan — points to a narrow path for the government to achieve its fiscal targets as it tries to pull the world’s No.3 economy out of pandemic doldrums.

Tokyo aims to achieve a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal year ending March 2026.