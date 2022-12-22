  • U.S House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (center), speaks to reporters after the committee takes a vote on whether to publicly release years of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns, in Washington on Tuesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (center), speaks to reporters after the committee takes a vote on whether to publicly release years of former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns, in Washington on Tuesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
At first glance, the income-tax data released this week by a U.S. House committee seems to show a turnaround in 2018 for former U.S. President Donald Trump. After a decade in which he declared no taxable income, his 2018 return reported taxable income of more than $24 million. He paid nearly $1 million in federal income taxes.

In fact, his year in the black appears to have resulted largely from the final windfall of the vast inheritance that financed much of his business career — more than $14 million in gains from the sale of his father’s 1970s investment in the housing development of Starrett City in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

But precedent soon reasserted itself. Because of business losses, he paid no income taxes in 2020, his last year in the White House.

