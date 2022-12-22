  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds an American flag that was gifted to him by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds an American flag that was gifted to him by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) after he addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help it fight a Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

In his first visit out of his country since the war began in February, Zelenskyy told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber that he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis — a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on Jan. 3.

“Your money is not charity,” Zelenskyy said, clad in the khaki fatigues that have been his public uniform throughout the 300 days of conflict. “It is an investment in the global security and democracy.”

