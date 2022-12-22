A Tokyo court has found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon, for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.

On Thursday, the Tokyo District Court sentenced Hiroyuki Kuraoka, 44, a member of YamatoQ — a group that strongly opposes COVID-19 vaccinations — to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years. Two other members of the group were given one-year sentences and the other two were sentenced to 10 months, all with three-year suspensions.

Presiding Judge Kiichi Hiraide recognized Kuraoka as having played a leading role in the incident and being the most responsible of those involved.