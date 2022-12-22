Tokyo confirmed 18,820 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 1,100 from a week before.

The figure comes after the capital reported over 20,000 cases for two days in a row through Wednesday, as daily tallies have been on the rise across the nation.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 16,486.7 in Tokyo, compared with 14,802.9 a week earlier.