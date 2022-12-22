Elon Musk is “not suited” to running Twitter and should instead focus on repairing the damage his acquisition has done to Tesla’s brand, according to an investor in both companies.

To the extent that Musk remains involved with the social media platform, it should be with the underlying technology rather than as the “front-facing CEO,” Ross Gerber, head of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

“Let somebody who’s a media-savvy person deal with advertisers and the media and the front face of the company,” Gerber said. “I think he just got himself maybe over his skis in an area that he’s just not suited to deal with the subtleties of.”