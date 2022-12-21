  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands out the State Award to a soldier during a ceremony in the eastern front-line city of Bakhmut, now the epicenter of fighting in Russia's nearly 10-month invasion of Ukraine. | UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address Congress, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zelenskyy’s visit would be his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The speech will follow an expected move by the Biden administration to announce plans to deliver Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv, ratcheting up U.S. support.

Biden will meet with Zelenskyy at the White House, according to people familiar with the planning.

