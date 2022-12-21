  • The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14 | REUTERS
    The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14 | REUTERS
Jenny Hubbard struggles to believe that 10 years have passed since her 6-year-old daughter’s murder at Sandy Hook Elementary during the deadliest mass shooting against schoolchildren in U.S. history.

Catherine Violet Hubbard was among 20 children and six adults gunned down by Adam Lanza in the five-minute killing spree in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

The massacre shocked America and the world, sparked heightened security measures at schools, and renewed a contentious fight for gun control laws that continues a decade later.

