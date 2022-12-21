The cost of hosting last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics totaled ¥1.7 trillion ($12.9 billion), a report released by Japan’s audit board showed Wednesday, around 20% more than the amount calculated by the organizing committee earlier this year.

A revision to the central government’s share of costs accounted for the discrepancy, with the Board of Audit of Japan adding around ¥280 billion in Games-related expenses not included in the organizing committee’s final report in June.

Amid ambiguity in what could be classified as an Olympic-related expense, the board, which made its own evaluation, stressed the need for the state to provide the necessary information to clarify its total expenses when running large-scale international events.