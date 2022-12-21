Two people died and five others were injured in accidents related to heavy snowfall in Niigata Prefecture on Tuesday, prefectural officials and police said.

A man in his 80s in the city of Kashiwazaki died after falling into a river while removing snow. A 27-year-old woman who was apparently staying inside a car for warmth while parked near her house in Kashiwazaki died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Of the five people injured, two suffered severe injuries. A man in his 70s in Kashiwazaki got his fingers caught in a snowplow. Another man in his 70s in the city of Niigata suffered a brain hemorrhage after falling off the roof of a garage while clearing snow.