Japan will pay close attention to the COVID-19 situation in China, in addition to risks from a global economic slowdown, price hikes and supply constraints, according to its monthly report for December.

The economic report from the Cabinet Office comes as the world’s third-largest economy wrestles with sluggish global growth and high import costs that have weighed on its exports and manufacturing activity.

The government cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months, as global demand for semiconductors is pausing, but it kept its assessment on the overall economy unchanged by saying it was “improving moderately.”