A group home in Hokkaido has required residents with intellectual disabilities to undergo sterilization if they want to get married or live together with a partner at the facility, its operator admitted Sunday.

The government will likely look into the case as Japan has been under international scrutiny over its past policy that ran counter to efforts to improve the lives and societal participation of people with disabilities.

The facility operated by Asunaro Social Welfare Service Corporation in Esashi, Hokkaido, has made sterilization a condition for couples with intellectual disabilities for more than 20 years.