The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary stimulus unchanged at Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s third from last policy meeting this week, as investors seek clues for the central bank’s path beyond Kuroda’s term.

The BOJ is forecast to leave its negative interest rate and yield curve control program unchanged at the end of a two-day gathering Tuesday, according to all 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

That would leave BOJ-watchers focusing more on the governor’s remarks on the inflation outlook and the possibility of a review of policy or a revision of an accord between the central bank and the government.