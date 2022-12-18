  • Megumi Morohoshi and her family installed a bomb shelter in front of their house in Saitama Prefecture partly in response to North Korean missile threats. | REUTERS
    Megumi Morohoshi and her family installed a bomb shelter in front of their house in Saitama Prefecture partly in response to North Korean missile threats. | REUTERS
When North Korea sent a missile over Japan in October, setting off emergency alerts across cell networks, Megumi Morohoshi made a decision: She was going to buy a bomb shelter.

Morohoshi had been concerned about the ever-present danger from Japan’s earthquakes, and she had been wanting to expand the house to accommodate her three young children.

But the invasion of Ukraine followed by a barrage of North Korean missiles convinced her the threat was urgent.

