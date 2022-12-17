Prince William’s godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over “unacceptable” comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Susan Hussey, 83, quit her role in the British royal family’s household after Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, revealed she had repeatedly asked her “what part of Africa are you from?” at an event hosted by King Charles’s wife Camilla.

Buckingham Palace had called the remarks “unacceptable and deeply regrettable,” but said the two women had enjoyed a meeting on Friday “filled with warmth and understanding.”