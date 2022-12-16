A giant aquarium containing around 1,500 tropical fish burst in Berlin on Friday, flooding a hotel lobby and a nearby street and leaving two people injured, emergency services said.

It remains unclear what caused the incident at the 14-metre high AquaDom aquarium at around 5:50 a.m., police said.

“A million liters of water and all the fish inside spilled onto the ground floor” of the hotel complex housing the aquarium, said a spokesman for the Berlin fire department.