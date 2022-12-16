Japan is considering discussing revisions of its bilateral defense cooperation guidelines with the United States during their planned summit next month, government sources said Thursday.

The move would come weeks after Tokyo amends its key security documents amid growing security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region, where China, Russia and North Korea have been trying to bolster their military capabilities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to talk with U.S. President Joe Biden about the first revision of the Guidelines for Japan-U.S. Defense Cooperation since 2015 at their envisioned meeting in January in Washington, the sources said.