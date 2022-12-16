The U.S. government is blacklisting Yangtze Memory, Shanghai Micro and dozens of other Chinese tech companies, ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is placing the companies on the so-called entity list, meaning that anyone seeking to supply them with U.S. technology will require a license from Washington — something that will likely be difficult to get.
The lineup also includes Pengxinwei IC Manufacturing, better known as PXW. The fledgling chip business is run by a former Huawei Technologies executive and is constructing facilities close to that company’s headquarters, according to public records and satellite photos. Huawei — a company already under strict U.S. sanctions — was expected to buy most, if not all, of the output from that chip factory.
