Prosecutors have questioned ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kentaro Sonoura on a voluntary basis on suspicion of underreporting some ¥40 million ($296,000) in political funds, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The latest in a recent series of scandals involving LDP lawmakers comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the party, has been struggling with falling public support for his Cabinet.

The prosecutors are focusing on whether Sonoura, 50, a fifth-term House of Representatives member, was aware of the underreporting, the sources said. One of his secretaries, who was questioned earlier this summer, admitted to having informed him about it.