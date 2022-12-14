Hong Kong police’s decision to ban a Tiananmen vigil last year was unlawful, a court ruled on Wednesday, as it overturned the conviction of jailed democracy activist Chow Hang-tung.

The ruling is a rare rebuke of authorities in a city where the public commemoration of Beijing’s deadly 1989 crackdown has been virtually wiped out in recent years.

Chow, a 37-year-old lawyer and prominent democracy activist, led a now-disbanded group that used to organize the city’s annual candlelight vigils to mourn those killed in Tiananmen Square when China sent troops to crush democracy protests.