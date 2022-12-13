  • The epicenter of the earthquake that struck Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. off Amami Oshima, Kagoshima Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
  • Staff report

A magnitude 6 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 30 kilometers off the southwestern island of Amami Oshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m.

No tsunami warning was issued.

