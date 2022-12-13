  • Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Seoul – When Daniel DePetris, a U.S.-based foreign affairs analyst, received an email in October from the director of the 38 North think tank commissioning an article, it seemed to be business as usual.

It wasn’t. The sender was actually a suspected North Korean spy seeking information, according to those involved and three cybersecurity researchers.

Instead of infecting his computer and stealing sensitive data, as hackers typically do, the sender appeared to be trying to elicit his thoughts on North Korean security issues by pretending to be 38 North director Jenny Town.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW