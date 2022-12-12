  • A street in Tokyo's Omotesando district on Friday | BLOOMBERG
    A street in Tokyo's Omotesando district on Friday | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

A total of 7,044 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, up by 1,656 from a week ago.

Twelve new deaths were found among people with the coronavirus in the capital, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo’s standards rose by four from Sunday to 19.

